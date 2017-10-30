Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Deeside Dragons have announced they have parted company with player-coach Scott McKenzie.

The Dragons released a statement last night confirming they have released McKenzie from his contract 'with a heavy heart'.

The statement in full reads: "The Dragons organisation announce, with immediate effect, Scott McKenzie has been released from the club. This decision is reached with a heavy heart and following a period of discussion with Scott.

"During his 18 months with the Dragons, Scott has had a massive impact on the club, not only on the ice, but around the locker room and the rink.

"He changed the whole ethos of the club, raised expectations and brought combative professionalism to the team.

"The Dragons wish Scott the very best for the future and look forward to welcoming him back at the Den soon.

"The club will shortly make coaching announcements and we can confirm the team is 100% up for the challenge ahead."

McKenzie took over the Dragons in July 2016 after they secured promotion to NIHL North One.

In his sole full season in charge he played a starring role as the club maintained their position in the Moralee Conference with a thrilling relegation-promotion showdown victory over his former club Widnes Wild.

That led McKenzie to agreeing a new contract with the Dragons in April after their great escape.

But six months later he leaves the Deeside Ice Rink with the club rooted to the bottom of the North One standings.

McKenzie played no part as the Dragons went down 11-1 at home to Solihull Barons last night after Mickael Brodin had given them an early lead.