Deeside Dragons welcome champions Solway Sharks to the Deeside Ice Rink on Sunday for their final home game of the season (5.45pm face-off) knowing they need at least a draw to stand any chance of beating the drop.

Telford Tigers’ 7-3 home victory over Whitley Warriors last weekend means the Dragons must take a minimum three points – a win and a draw – to climb off the foot of the NIHL North One Moralee Conference.

And Scott McKenzie is confident they have what it takes to do just that.

The Dragons player-coach, whose side will complete their campaign at Blackburn Hawks on Saturday week, said: “It is clear to us what we need to do and I really like that. It has always been in our hands, we aren’t relying on anyone else to lose or drop points.

“It has been a somewhat turbulent season but we have given ourselves a chance and I am extremely proud of my players and the club’s management team for that. Sunday’s game will be tough, we know that, but we are prepared to battle and fight for our lives.

“We deserve to stay in this league and we will show that on Sunday.”

Following the match the Dragons players will remain on the ice to have pictures and autographs with supporters.

McKenzie will also be shaving his beard off after the game to raise money to help with the funeral costs of the late Michelle Thompson, whose father Malcolm Singleton has long been involved with the club.

McKenzie has already raised more than £1,000.

Click HERE to sponsor him.

Entry to Sunday's match is £7 for adults and £3 for children.