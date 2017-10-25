Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's Amy Truesdale aided her efforts to reach Tokyo 2020 after claiming gold at the World Para-Taekwondo Championships in London.

The 28-year-old from Hoole was in superb form in front of a home crowd to claim glory in the K44 +58kg category, boosting her chances of making it the the Paralympics in three years’ time.

Truesdale last won gold in the competition back in 2014 and had previously picked up bronze medals in 2009 and 2015.

Truesdale actually lost in the 2014 final to Canadian Lisa Standeven, but was awarded gold after her opponent was retrospectively deemed ineligible for the event.

But she was in no mood to settle for anything less than top spot at the Copper Box Arena and lead the final against Morocco’s Rajae Ajkermach 17-3 before her opponent was forced to withdraw because of an ankle injury.

(Image: GB Taekwondo)

“This feels like the first one,” she told BBC Sport.

“To go out and do it with all of the home support as well is just brilliant.

“I was given gold in 2014 but only by default. I class this as my first World title and hopefully not my last.

“It’s not really sunk in yet but obviously I’m delighted. The home crowd definitely helped me today.”

Truesdale – the world number one in her division – began the competition with a rampant 21-1 defeat of Brazil’s Debora Menezes in the last eight.

Her progress to the K44 final never looked in any real doubt in the semi-final against Turkey’s Seyma Nur Emeksiz, with Truesdale recording a convincing 23-4 success.

(Image: GB Taekwondo)

Her success also brings with it valuable ranking points in the hunt for Paralympic qualification.

Taekwondo has been an Olympic sport for the last 17 years but it will make its debut in the Paralympics in Japan in three years’ time.

And Truesdale’s category has been selected as one of the six to feature at the Games, and she is now focused on achieving her dream of Paralympic gold.

“It’s definitely given me an extra kick in training knowing that my division has been selected and that Tokyo is now a real possibility,” she added.

“The real goal is Tokyo 2020 and it will come around really quickly – so I’ve got to make sure I step up my training.

“Obviously I have to keep working hard, but gold in Tokyo is absolutely my aim for three years time.”

