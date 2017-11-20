Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ricky Walden’s troublesome back could finally be a problem of the past after the Chester cueman eased into the Dafabet Northern Ireland Open second round, writes Ross Lawson .

Injuries have prevented Walden reaching his best in the past two seasons and left him far from looking like the man who has lifted three ranking titles in his career.

But, with a 4-0 win against Hammad Miah in Belfast now under his belt, the tide could finally be turning for the world number 22.

And while he knows one win doesn’t make a comeback, progress means the smile has returned on the face of the 35-year-old, the first man into Wednesday’s second round.

“I’ve been working hard over the past six months, lots of physio has gone into my back and I’ve had more practice – the health is getting better and I feel like I’ve been able to compete more and more over the past few weeks,” said Walden, who is originally from Bagillt in Flintshire.

“The back is still sore and not quite right but it’s improving, it’s not like it was six months ago and I feel like I can compete now.

“There are still a few sore moments where I can’t get down on the shot properly but I’m just enjoying having a few more hours on the table and being able to take things on. It’s very positive moving forward.

“It’s awkward, at different moments and different times it’s worse, but it’s something I’m learning to deal with.”

Walden will certainly have tougher tests as the week goes on in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall, with fellow Englishman Miah offering little to threaten an upset.

But there was still a job to be done for the Chester potter, opening up in assured style with small breaks to build the early advantage at 2-0.

From that moment, there was only to be one winner, Miah getting a chance in the fourth frame before Walden cleared up for his third whitewash of the season.

Yet with a second-round tie against either Jack Lisowski - last week’s Shanghai Masters semi-finalist - or Sean O’Sullivan to come, Walden knows he has to offer more if the week is to be a success.

“I’m pretty happy, I didn’t do anything special in that game but I kept it solid and played solidly which was important for me,” he added.

“It’s always a good atmosphere playing in Belfast, the people are great and its a great city to be in and I’m looking forward to the week.

“Because of my health, I’ve not really been looking past game one, if I can win one or two and get some momentum then I can hopefully get back to playing half the way I was.

“I’m pleased to get off to a good start and hopefully I can improve in game two and who knows about after that.”

