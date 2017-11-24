Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester potter Jack Bradford is through to the last 32 of the World Amateur Championship in Qatar.

Bradford progressed to the knockout rounds after finishing second in a 'group of death' featuring two ex-professionals.

The 26-year-old then staged a remarkable comeback from 3-0 down to beat the United States' Ajeya Prabhaka 4-3 in the last 64.

Bradford, who plays for Broughton Wings, said: “All players received the draw at the beginning on the opening ceremony, and I was horrified to discover that I had been drawn in the group of death; two ex-professionals from Malaysia and Hong Kong, and a very talented player from Myanmar.

“During my first match against Win Ko Ko from Myanmar I found myself 3-0 down, and I went on to lose 4-2, but I missed two easy chances to level at 3-3.

“On day two I missed a great opportunity to beat ex-professional Lee Chun Wai from Hong Kong, who grew up practising with Mark Selby in Leicester, 4-2 after making a break of 90 in the opening frame and eventually losing 4-3.

“However, on day three I turned things around by beating the number one seed in my group, Keen Hoo Moh from Malaysia, 4-1.

“I ended the group stage well with a 4-0 win against Moroccan Akdi Soulemaine to cement second place overall.

“I then beat Ajeya Prabhaka, and I’d go as far as to say it was my best win ever because of the way I was feeling. He beat me on the black in the first frame after fluking it, and then he needed snookers in the second and beat me on the black again. I went 3-0 down but managed to find something from somewhere to pull it back."

Standing in Bradford's way of a place in the last 16 is former champion Steve Mifsud.

The Australia is an ex-prop who won the World Amateur Championship in Cairo in 2002.

The last-32 clash takes place on Saturday morning (7am UK time).

Bradford, from Ewloe, is representing Wales at the event, which has also previously been won by the likes of Jimmy White, Ken Doherty and Marco Fu.

Bradford has targeted an impressive performance at the World Amateur Championship to help build his confidence going into a year in which he is aiming to win a Main Tour card.

He practises regularly with former world champion Dennis Taylor and Main Tour veteran Rod Lawler.

And, just before he headed out to the Middle East, he also shared a table with world number 23 Ricky Walden, a fellow Flintshire-born Chester player.