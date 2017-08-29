Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Gladiators are seeking to appoint a new head coach and assistant coach ahead of the club’s 10th anniversary season in 2018.

Reporting to the head of rugby, the head coach and assistant coach will take charge of the club’s senior team, who compete in North West Men’s League Division Three.

Having been founded in 2008, the 2018 season represents a significant landmark of rugby league in the city of Chester and the Gladiators have exciting plans on and off the field.

With outstanding facilities, a thriving junior section, dedicated volunteers and a core of talented and committed players, the foundations are in place for the club to progress to the next level.

The Gladiators have aspirations for success allied with a strong inclusive culture and a commitment to development which candidates will be expected to share.

Jim Green, chairman of the club, said: “The 2018 season will mark 10 years since the birth of our club and we are determined to make it one to remember.

“To see where the club is now from the first meeting in a pub in 2008 to having six junior teams and an established senior set-up in the North West Men’s League is pretty remarkable and exactly what we hoped to achieve.

“There’s still a lot more we want to accomplish but the future is very bright and it’s really exciting to think what the current crop of juniors will be able to do in a few years.

“The 2017 campaign has had plenty of challenges but we have secured our status in Division Three, which is no mean feat, and there are very solid foundations to be built upon and it’s a fantastic opportunity for a new coach to come in and put their own stamp on the team as we look to make the next step.”

The ideal applicants will have current RFL qualifications and previous coaching experience, however the club is more focused on appointing the right people who fit with its values.

The head coach and assistant coach will be required to lead training one evening per week, select match squads, coach the team on match days, and work with the head of rugby on recruitment and player development.

Although the role is voluntary, expenses are available for the right candidate, and there is potential for paid community coaching work. In return the Gladiators will offer extensive support, kit and assistance with continuing professional development.

The club has strong links with professional teams Warrington Wolves, Widnes Vikings and North Wales Crusaders, and a proud track record of players progressing to a higher level, demonstrating the potential for the sport in Chester.

Applications can be submitted via email to info@chestergladiators.com.

For an informal discussion about the role or to find out more about the club contact chairman Jim Green on 07512 355396.