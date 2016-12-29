Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Gladiators' growing junior section is welcoming new players for the 2017 rugby league season.

The Upton-based club are members of the North West Counties Junior Rugby League Association and play organised fixtures against teams from across the region between March and October.

This season the Gladiators will be operating under 7s, U8s, U9s, U10s and U11s teams with boys and girls welcome at all age groups.

Paul Foster, club development officer, said: "We had a brilliant 2016 season and we're really excited for the start of the new season in March.

"The club has grown significantly over the past couple of years and everyone is welcome regardless of experience. It's tremendous to see our teams competing with clubs from Wigan, St Helens and warrington, but most satisfying of all is seeing so many children having fun playing rugby league.

"We are holding two registration events for anyone interested in finding out more about our club and would encourage parents whose children enjoy rugby at school or who are looking to take up a new sport to come along."

The registration events for new and existing players will take place at the Cheshire County Sports Club on Thursday, January 5 (6pm-8pm) and Sunday, January 8 (10am-noon).

This will be an opportunity for players and parents to complete registration forms, collect welcome packs, meet the coaches and find out more about volunteering opportunities. Weather permitting, the Sunday event will also include a training session for players.

For further details contact 07512 355396 or email info@chestergladiators.com.