Jon McCarthy fancies Chester FC's chances of exacting swift revenge over Solihull Moors this afternoon (January 1).

The two sides met on Boxing Day, when the Blues went down to a 3-2 loss at Damson Park in a game which will be remembered for some contentious decisions by referee Chris O'Donnell.

Solihull make the return trip to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium today (3pm) and Blues boss McCarthy is confident his team can kick off 2017 with a win.

When asked whether Chester owe Solihull one after the events of last week, McCarthy said: "There can't be that from me because then you get affected by that. Maybe after the game I can go 'we put that right', but I need to be quite rational about it, be quite detached from it."

The Blues boss will be taking his usual meticulous approach in his preparations, studying the opposition in detail.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

He said: "I've got another game I can watch, which was directly against us, and it will give me the chance to try and second guess anything they might do. I'm quite cold like that in terms of after the game, I just look at it and set up a game plan for the next one.

“Hopefully when they come to our place, we'll have the full quota, and I'd fancy our chances of going and get the right result. But we need to do the work.”

Chester felt a key mistake by referee O'Donnell at Damson Park led to Solihull's crucial equaliser. He also thought Johnny Hunt was unfortunate to be red-carded early on for a meaty challenge which was interpreted as reckless by the official.

In addition to Hunt's red, four visiting players were shown yellow cards.

"That side of it is disappointing," admitted McCarthy. "The referee is a good referee, we spoke to him properly, he spoke to us properly, so there's no criticism of that. I make mistakes, my players make mistakes, but on those occasions we were very harshly done by.

“I can see the injustice we suffered but I would still have liked us, despite that, to take something from the game.

“But I can't fault the players. They did things the right way and worked extremely hard.”

Hunt begins his three-match suspension today and his most likely replacement at left-back is Evan Horwood, opening up a vacancy on the left side of the Blues' midfield.