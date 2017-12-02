Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix will go into their huge BBL Cup last-four ties against London Lions on the back of a thumping 87-59 victory at Leeds Force.

The Nix had produced a sensational final-quarter comeback to run out 100-94 winners when the clubs clashed in Ellesmere Port five nights earlier.

But there was no need for any late dramatics at the Carnegie Sports Centre on Friday as they overcame losing the first quarter to dominate the clash.

Cheshire's second straight BBL Championship success over struggling Leeds sets them up perfectly for the first leg of their Cup semi-final against London at the Cheshire Oaks Arena on Sunday (December 3, 5.30pm tip-off).

And they will be confident of taking a lead to the capital if CJ Gettys continues his superb form.

The 7ft centre proved too much for the Force to handle as he bossed the paint on both ends of the floor.

Gettys finished the match with a game-high 29 points and also added 13 rebounds. He was supported by Robert Sandoval, who scored 20 points, and Tevin Flazon, who added 11.

Leeds, led by Rafa Tsourakis (22), won the opening passage of play 21-19.

But the Nix never looked back after they started the second with a blistering 11-0 run.

Their domination of the paint, where they outscored Force 48-26 under the basket, was a key feature.

The win moved Cheshire up to sixth in the Championship standings.