Thriving Blacon Boxing Club has been given a helping hand as it continues to go from strength to strength.

The club was formed in June 2016 and already has more than 250 members ranging from seven years of age up to 60.

Ran by 14 volunteer coaches and committee members, and an official member of the Amateur Boxing Association, the club is making a massive impression.

Not least on Dawn Swettenham, who owns Swettenham Chemists, on The Parade in Blacon.

She has donated T-shirts and hoodies to the club after being impressed by the work it is doing in the community.

Dawn said: “We are proud to be supporting this inspirational venture in Blacon under our ‘Healthy Living Pharmacy’ banner.

“The boxing club is encouraging children and adults to be more active in a fun and professional environment.

“Joining in, feeling a sense of belonging and taking more exercise is how we will make Chester a healthier community.

“I have loved seeing the children being so engaged in the activities and benefiting from the community spirit here in the gym.

“Congratulations to the whole team of volunteers who so freely give their valuable time.”

A club spokesperson said: “This new initiative has exploded in popularity as both children and adults embrace this exciting new venture.

“The sport is truly inclusive and everyone can join in to become fitter and more active.

“The benefits are not only physical. Many young people are finding the community spirit and leadership at the club to be a valuable inspiration to their life outside of the boxing club.

“Parents report an improvement in school work and attitude. This is really great news for the estate and for everyone involved.”

The club, which is planning to take part in amateur boxing shows over the coming year, tell its boxers to ‘box safe’. That is to wear gum guards, wear guards, wear head guards, and only box in the club.

The club is looking for further sponsorship opportunities. Interested local businesses can email

blaconboxingclub@gmail.com for further information.

The club also runs a dedicated Facebook page.