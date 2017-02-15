Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC head to Kent as they seek to end their winless run against Maidstone United this weekend.

The Blues have lost three in a row in the National League and need to stop the slide.

Jon McCarthy's men will want to avenge their 3-1 defeat against the Stones at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium in August.

It looks to be a good chance at three points against a side with one of the worst home records in the division.

Here is how Chester's opponents are shaping up ahead of the 3pm kick-off on Saturday:

The Basics

League position: 21st

Goal difference: -25 (34 GF, 59 GA)

Last game: Drew 1-1 at York City

Form: LWLLD

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Team news

Maidstone have reported no fresh injury concerns.

Alex Flisher could earn a start after impressing his manager from the bench in recent weeks. The winger scored against the Blues earlier this season.

Striker Joe Pigott has featured heavily since joining on loan from Cambridge towards the end of January, but has not made it onto the scoresheet. Yemi Odubade is waiting in the wings as he continues a comeback from injury.

The manager

Jay Saunders is one of the longest-serving bosses in the National League having taken on the Maidstone job in 2011.

The former club captain has overseen an impressive three promotions as manager.

Such a rapid rise would surely have alerted the managerial talent spotters.

(Photo: maidstoneunited.co.uk)

Speaking after the draw at York, he believes his side have enough firepower to 'hurt' the Blues.

Saunders said: "It's a difficult one. They've been like it all season going on little runs and then they have a few shock results.

"They are a handful up front. Like most teams in this league they are good going forward.

"I think defensively we can hurt them."

Danger man

Delano Sam-Yorke.

The forward looks likely to line up on the right on Saturday and as we know Chester's left-back spot has been unsettled with Johnny Hunt suspended.

On loan from Woking, Sam-Yorke has been around the clubs at this level but has made a good impression on Maidstone fans.

Weaknesses

Defence is a clear concern for a side who have conceded the third most goals in the National League.

The Stones have kept one clean sheet since the middle of September.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Their home form is also a real worry with victories on the 3G of the Gallagher Stadium. If Chester start well it could make it a difficult atmosphere for the hosts.

Elliott Durrell will be looking to find some pockets of space to exploit and hopefully the midfield can get some better service into James Alabi.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.