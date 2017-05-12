Chester FC girls football festival

SportgalleryChester FC girls football festivalOver 150 players joined in the Chester FC Community Trust event ShareBySallie Ehlen12:54, 12 MAY 2017Updated12:55, 12 MAY 2017Chester & District Girls FC were well represented at the festival1 of 7Players from Chester & District Girls FC had their faces painted2 of 7More than 150 girls attended the Chester FC Girls Festival3 of 7More than 150 girls attended the Chester FC Girls Festival4 of 7Players from AFC Waverton Girls5 of 7More than 150 girls attended the Chester FC Girls Festival6 of 7More than 150 girls attended the Chester FC Girls Festival7 of 7More OnChester FC