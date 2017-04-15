The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy admitted it was 'too easy' for Forest Green Rovers to wrap up a 2-0 victory over his side.

Strikes from Christian Doidge and Liam Noble sealed the points for the promotion-chasing Gloucestershire outfit on Good Friday.

Forest Green also struck the woodwork three times as they dominated the clash at the New Lawn.

The result leaves Blues four points above the National League relegation zone with four games remaining in the campaign.

Forest Green Rovers 2 Chester FC 0: The verdict

The manager said: "It was too comfortable for them wasn't it? It was too easy for them which is disappointing.

"The elements were quite strong first half and they had a lot of chances let's not kid ourselves. They could have scored some goals.

"But there's a resilience about us and some effort and work rate and some last-ditch defending which gets us in at half time."

McCarthy had switched from three at the back to a defensive four at half-time, but Doidge's opener in the 49th minute soon scuppered those plans.

The Blues boss said: "I'll have to see it on the video but it looks a little soft the way it goes in.

"If we're honest they've dominated the game, they've got good players and it looked that way out there."

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Chester failed to muster a shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

It has been a week when they have played two of the top three in the National League having lost 1-0 to Lincoln City on Tuesday.

McCarthy said: "The players are in the dressing room and they are disappointed and they feel it.

"We thank the fans for travelling down again today.

"We prepare properly and we worked hard. They do go out there and give everything. We came up against a team in complete control of the game."

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.