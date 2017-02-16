Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today (February 16) marks the first anniversary of Sam Hughes' first start for Chester FC, and the teenager's rise in that time has certainly been a rapid one.

Steve Burr handed Hughes his full debut in centre midfield in a 3-0 win at home to Altrincham on February 16, 2016.

Since then the 19-year-old has gone on to become a key member of the Blues' first team.

Those 365 days have included standout performances, important goals and a few positional changes.

The Football League scouts have been alerted, with Chester having to rebuff a bid of more than £50,000 from Barnsley in January.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Former Chronicle Chester FC reporter Jim Green praised Hughes's influence on the Altrincham contest.

He kept his place for the next game, a 2-2 draw away at Kidderminster, and went on to make 12 consecutive starts.

Chester signed the teenager to a new deal in March, which will take him through to the end of this season and has proved to be a wise move.

There had been earlier shows of promise, including a two-goal performance in a 3-0 Cheshire Senior Cup victory over Hyde a month earlier.

Jon McCarthy replaced Burr as manager in April, but Hughes remained heavily involved for the rest of the 2015/16 campaign until concussion ruled him out of the final three games.

During the summer Hughes told The Chronicle he wanted to 'kick on' and establish himself as a regular.

As the new season began McCarthy made it clear he would not rush the teenager's development.

This meant a series of sub appearances before a first place in the starting 11 in the middle of September.

An injury to Blaine Hudson offered the chance to play alongside Ryan Astles at centre back in a comfortable 2-0 win against Guiseley.

While Hudson returned for the derby against Wrexham, it was the Astles-Hughes partnership which formed the bedrock of the Blues impressive run of seven consecutive clean sheets.

He also made an impact at the other end of the pitch by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Braintree.

More recently the Chester FC Academy product has been asked to play at right-back and few could argue he has not been one of the most consistent performers despite needing to show great versatility.

Hughes is now up to 27 appearances for the season, and 46 for the club.

So what comes next? Well, the summer transfer seems inevitable after Chester managed to keep hold of him in January.

A transfer tribunal looms at the end of his contract, but the Blues are content with how they have handled the situation.

At the end of January, Chester FC CEO Mark Maguire said: “A substantial bid from a Championship side was received for Sam but my job is to accurately value our players and we have seen what players similar to Sam have received at tribunals and we are comfortable with the decision we made."

What would happen with a Sam Hughes tribunal and what could Chester FC receive?

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.