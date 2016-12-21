Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC midfielder John Rooney has received a bizarre festive message on social media.

Much to the amusement of Blues supporters, the Wrexham playmaker has been sent a Merry Christmas wish from 2010 X Factor contestant Wagner.

Rooney made the controversial switch across the border in the summer.

The move has not worked out as planned with Rooney struggling for form and the Dragons down in 15th, while are Chester flying high in seventh.

Blues fan Dan Sharples tweeted the video which shows Rooney urged to 'mind the gap' by Wagner, a reference to the 10 points separating the rival sides at Christmas.

The Brazilian talent show competitor is taking requests for festive shout-outs on social media.

Wagner says: "Merry Christmas to John Rooney the goat from everyone at Chester. Mind the gap."

(Photo: Wrexham AFC)

Rooney is Wrexham's joint top scorer this season with five goals.

He was fortunate not to be sent off for a reckless challenge on Craig Mahon in the cross-border derby in October.

Following the 26-year-old's move to the Racecourse he said he was joining a 'massive club' and 'fancied a change' from Chester.

In his time with the Blues he made more than 100 appearances and scored 25 goals, but turned from hero to zero in the eyes of fans when he left the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.