There was great delight when Chester FC beat off strong competition from Southport to re-sign Ryan Lloyd in January .

But, after his and the team's form dropped in the second half of the season, there were not too many complaints among the fan base that the midfielder did not make his move permanent in the summer.

After seeing then Blues boss Jon McCarthy opt for Kingsley James and Paul Turnbull, Lloyd joined up with Macclesfield Town after his release from Port Vale.

The 23-year-old has been a regular for high-flying Macclesfield this season, featuring in 19 of their 22 league games.

And on Saturday Lloyd enjoyed his best moment in a Macc shirt yet as he scored a magnificent goal in their 1-1 draw at Maidenhead United.

It has drawn comparisons with David Beckham's famous effort for Manchester United at Wimbledon in 1996 - and with good reason...

On the wonder strike, Lloyd told Silkmen TV: "It went well! It was one of those things that could have gone really wrong but I hit it pretty sweet.

"I took a touch and I was looking for the forwards and I saw the goalkeeper on the edge of the area and I hit it, and thankfully I hit it sweet and it couldn't have gone any better.

"I probably won’t score a better one."

One of Lloyd's team-mates at Macclesfield is fellow midfielder Elliott Durrell, who was released by Chester in the summer.

Durrell, of course, scored a not too dissimilar goal for the Blues last season at Boreham Wood.

It's well worth another look...