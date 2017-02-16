Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We've put the disappointment that was Chester FC's 2-1 defeat to Gateshead behind us and now we concentrate on what is to come.

Chester make the long trip to Kent this weekend for a clash with struggling Maidstone United at the Gallagher Stadium and are looking to end a three-game losing streak in the Vanarama National League.

We've been down to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium this morning to speak with Blues boss Jon McCarthy to get the lowdown on the goings on this week.

From the current injury situation, the behind-closed-doors friendly with Wigan Athletic, who is on trial at the club and who could get the nod on Saturday, Blues reporter Dave Powell discusses all the latest from the Chester camp.

Don't forget we'll be live from the Gallagher Stadium on Saturday where you can follow all the action as happens via our Chronicle blog.