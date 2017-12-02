Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Promising young Chester FC striker Nathan Brown is to get a sustained first taste of men's football.

The 19-year-old, who has made one first-team appearances for the Blues, has joined Colwyn Bay on loan.

Brown will spend the next month with the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League North outfit.

And he makes the move to Llanelian Road on the back of a fine goal for the impressive Chester youth side that play in the National League Under-19 Alliance.

Brown was joined on the scoresheet by Stuart Crilly as the Blues won their table-topping clash at home to Preston North End (Myerscough) 2-1 on Wednesday.

It was Chester's seventh straight victory in the competition and it moved them five points clear of Preston in the Division K standings.

Brown, along with Tom Crawford and James Jones, signed his first professional contract with the Blues in the summer.

Midfielder Crawford has just returned to the club following a successful loan spell at Runcorn Town.

The 18-year-old central midfielder from Blacon put in a number of assured performances for the North West Counties League Premier Division leaders.

But, with Chester manager Marcus Bignot hinting Crawford is part of his immediate plans, he has now returned to the Swansway Chester Stadium.