Chester FC are set to bolster their attacking options early next week with the loan signing of a Football League striker.

With the Blues still languishing in the National League relegation zone following a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday in front of the BT Sport television cameras, manager Marcus Bignot is looking to further add to his side in a bid to turn around their fortunes.

And the Chronicle understands that a deal with a striker is close to being sealed - possibly on Monday - after positive discussions and he is expected to arrive in time for the crucial home clash with Solihull Moors on December 9.

The striker in question has some Football League experience as high as League One and has recently spent a successful loan spell in non-league football before returning to his parent club.

His impending arrival would add to a Blues strikeforce that already contains Ross Hannah, James Akintunde, Jordan Archer, Jorome Slew, Harry White and Nyal Bell.

But with Archer and White sidelined through injury and Bell’s loan spell from Gateshead set to come to an end on January 7, Bignot has moved to add another forward to his ranks in a bid to get them firing.

And Chester could certainly do with a boost in front of goal.

Despite their attacking options Chester are the joint third lowest scorers in the National League with 21, alongside fellow relegation battlers Torquay United. Only bottom side Solihull Moors and third-placed Wrexham (both 20) and second bottom Guiseley (19) have scored fewer than the Blues.

But it is struggles at both ends of the pitch that Bignot is having to contend with. Saturday’s 4-0 capitulation to the Daggers took their goals against tally up to 36 - joint second worst in the league alongside Guiseley. Leyton Orient (39) have conceded the most.

But the defence could also be handed a boost in time for the visit of Solihull a week on Saturday with Ryan Astles, who emerged as a second half substitute on Saturday up front, likely to have made a full recovery from a nasty foot injury picked up in the loss to Wrexham on November 8.

Loanee right back Reece Hall-Johnson (hamstring) could be back in contention towards the end of December having returned to parent club Grimsby Town for rehabilitation.