This weekend sees the FA Cup reach its fifth round stage, with the classic David versus Golaith clash coming in the shape of Sutton United against Arsenal.

Chester FC 's involvement in the world's most famous domestic cup competition ended at the fourth qualifying round stage this season after a 1-0 loss at Southport, but in years past the Blues have ventured as far as round five.

Three times the Blues have reached the fifth round stage in their history, doing so in 1891, 1977 and 1980. The latter of those saw Chester, who had the legendary Ian Rush in their ranks, beat Workington, Barnsley, Newcastle United and Millwall before being edged 2-1 by Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Rush went on to become an icon at Liverpool after leaving the Blues later that year, but despite a career that would see him win five league titles with the Reds, two European Cups and three FA Cups, it was the third round clash for Chester at Newcastle on January 5, 1980, that was the most memorable game of his career.

Rush, who was 18 at the time, scored the second goal as the Blues stunned Newcastle to win 2-0, with Peter Henderson grabbing the opening goal.

"Our crowds weren't that big and to travel to Newcastle who played in front of 30,000-plus crowds was really something special,' said Rush in an interview with the Daily Mail.

'I'll never forget the noise, the bustle, the excitement as we neared the ground. I'd never seen that many people at a game before and it was incredible.

"We won 2-0 and I scored to make the day complete. It was the most amazing day of my life up to then - and made me want a lot more."

A 2-0 win over Millwall in front of a crowd of 7,966 at Sealand Road followed as Trevor Storton opened the scoring and Rush, once again, bagged the winner.

At Ipswich, Brynley Jones headed Chester into a shock lead against a Tractor Boys side that boasted Dutch masters Frans Thijssen and Arnold Muhrens. But goals from George Burley and John Wark consigned the Blues to defeat and denied them the chance to reach the quarter finals for the first time in their history.

For Rush, though, he would go on to enjoy plenty more FA Cup success.