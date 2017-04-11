Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A first half Harry Anderson goal condemned Chester FC to defeat at table-topping Lincoln City in a bad tempered clash.

Both sides ended with 10 men after Kane Richards and Alan Power were shown straight red cards in the second half, but Lincoln held on for a vital three points in their title quest from a game where Chester were second best for long periods.

To their credit, Chester made the home side work for the points and looked a solid defensive unit, but it was the lack of a cutting edge at the other end that proved an issue once again.

Chester arrived into the game on the back of a miserable weekend when they were second best by some way, going down 2-0 at home to relegation-threatened York City.

Blues boss Jon McCarthy opted to make three changes to the team that were beaten by the Minstermen with Johnny Hunt and Lucas Dawson dropping to the bench to be replaced by Wade Joyce and Luke George while there was no place in the squad for teenager Matty Waters, surprisingly omitted from the squad with Kane Richards starting in his place. There was also a first place in a match day Chester squad for recent signing Liam Davies, brother of Everton prodigy Tom Davies.

There was an electric atmosphere in the build up at Sincil Bank with a bumper crowd in attendance to help roar on the Imps as they chase down the National League title to try and add the gloss on what has been a remarkable tale for Danny Cowley and his men after their FA Cup quest to the quarter final.

Chester adopted an attacking formation from the start with Elliott Durrell, Richards and James Alabi operating as a front three, and they did look bright in the opening exchanges without really testing the Imps.

Lincoln, as you would expect from a team riding high at the top of the league, started to find their groove and Sam Habergham almost caught Alex Lynch out with an overhit cross on 15 minutes that dropped just wide of the right hand post.

Alabi did break into the Imps area minutes later after receiving a weighted pass from Durrell, but the Blues’ leading marksman tried to dummy Waterfall to find room, firing a low shot well wide from 12 yards.

But Lincoln, roared on by a vocal crowd of close on 7,500, started to turn the screw.

First Nathan Arnold lashed over from 16 yards, then Elliott Whitehouse as Lincoln tried to exploit the gaps in the Blues backline.

The Imps were dealt a blow on the half hour mark when the dangerous Lee Angol, on loan from Peterborough United, limped off with what looked like a hamstring injury, replaced by Anderson.

And it didn’t take long for the substitute to make his mark when he found space on the edge of the six yard box to turn a Habergham pass past a stranded Lynch. It was a deserved breakthrough for the hosts that was no doubt met with groans among the Tranmere Rovers faithful at Prenton Park, with Rovers in hot pursuit of the Imps.

Anderson was in the mood and he was keen to try his luck from 25 yards, flashing an effort just past Lynch’s right-hand post as Lincoln looked to double their advantage over a Blues side who were resigned to a game of hoofball in a bid to alleviate some heavy pressure from their hosts as the first half wore on.

Neither side came out of the traps quickly in the second half but the Imps moved the ball around with purpose without threatening, penning Chester back in their own half for the opening 10 minutes of the second period, although the defensive trio of Blaine Hudson, Ryan Astles and Sam Hughes were holding firm.

But Chester managed to push the Imps back as they found renewed energy and some endeavour going forward for a brief spell and were very nearly rewarded when a neat move between Durrell, Richards and Lloyd ended up finding Alabi whose sidefooted effort was cleared off the line by Imps defender Sean Raggett.

Lincoln weren’t looking as dynamic as they did in the first half and were struggling to put the game away.

And Chester’s cause was aided on 75 minutes when, just three minutes after coming on as a substitute, midfielder Alan Power was shown a straight red card by referee Alan Young for a poor tackle on George that left the Blues skipper writhing in agony.

Chester were struggling to make the extra man pay, though, and Lincoln, knowing three points would bring them in touch with a Football League return, were happy to stifle and weren’t keen to commit too many men forward.

Lincoln fans were growing restless but were in fine voice after news of Forest Green Rovers going in front at Tranmere.

There was to be more drama late on when Richards saw red for a recklessly late challenge on Bradley Wood, with referee Young having no hesitation in handing the Blues striker his marching orders.

Chester very nearly snatched a late leveller deep into seven minutes of added time when Durrell connected with a sweet 30 yarder that forced a stunning save from Paul Farman in the Lincoln goal.

But the home side held on and bagged a vital three points in their quest while the Blues were left to lick their wounds after another reverse.

MATCH FILE

Lincoln City: Farman, Wood, Habergham, Whitehouse (Power 72), Waterfall, Raggett, Arnold, Woodyard, Angol (Anderson 30), Knott (Ginnelly 68), Rhead. Subs: Marriott, Long.

Bookings: Waterfall, Woodyard, Farman.

Red card: Power.

Goals: Anderson 35.

Chester: Lynch, Hudson (Vassell 67), Astles, Hughes, George, Joyce (Dawson 87), Shaw, Lloyd (Hunt 87), Durrell, Alabi, Richards. Subs: Roberts, Davies.

Bookings: Durrell, Lloyd.

Red card: Richards.

Goals:

Attendance: 7,401 (97 from Chester).

Referee: Alan Young.

Star man: Sam Hughes.