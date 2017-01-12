Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died, aged 72.

Taylor, who had hugely successful spells in charge of Watford and Aston Villa, was boss of the national team from 1990 to 1993.

He was a legendary figure at Watford, leading the club from the old Fourth Division to the top flight in only five years, as well as reaching the 1984 FA Cup final where his side lost to Everton.

He subsequently moved to Villa and took the Midlands giants from Division Two to being runners up in Division One in the late 1980s.

His success at Villa earned him the England job but, after a disappointing Euro 92 tournament, he resigned after failing to lead the Three Lions to the 1994 World Cup in the USA.

He subsequently went on to manage Wolves and returned for a second spell at Villa Park.

Worksop-born Taylor, whose first job as a manager was with Lincoln City in the 1970s, played for Grimsby Town as well as the Imps.

A family statement said: "With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack.

"The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss."

Commentator and presenter Jonathan Legard, who grew up in Chester and is a big Chester FC fan, was quick to pay tribute to the former England manager on Twitter.