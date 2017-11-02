Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wrexham will be fully rested up and clued up for the cross-border derby clash with Chester FC on Wednesday (November 8).

That is the verdict of the Dragons' former Chester City midfielder Paul Rutherford ahead of the BT Sport live showdown at the Swansway Chester Stadium (7.45pm kick-off).

The Blues will not turn attentions to the visit of their fiercest rivals until the rearranged trip to Eastleigh is out of the way.

That match was moved back to this coming Saturday (November 4) after both clubs were knocked out of the FA Cup.

Wrexham also exited the competition at the fourth qualifying round stage after a 2-0 defeat at Vanarama National League rivals AFC Fylde.

The Dragons, however, do not have a game this weekend.

That means Dean Keates' third-placed side will have a full 10 days to prepare for the encounter with a Chester side that will move out of the relegation zone with a win at Eastleigh on Saturday.

And Rutherford, speaking to our sister paper the Daily Post , said: "The break is a good period for everything and one of the main things will be rest and recovery.

"I think everyone knows that the start of the National League season is frantic, we have had a third of the season within two and a half months, and that is a lot on the legs.

"It might sound like a bit of a cop out, but the rest of the time will be studying Chester and making sure we can highlight their weakness and make sure we can nullify their threats, and it is a great opportunity to go into that game fully prepared."

Wrexham will arrive in Chester as the favourites after an impressive start to the campaign that has left them just three points behind surprise leaders Dover Athletic.

But they failed to beat the Blues on two occasions last season, with both matches ending in draws, and they have not won at the Deva since 2008.

The last meeting between the sides came at the home of Chester in January when James Alabi's penalty cancelled out John Rooney's opener.

And Wirral-born Rutherford, who came through the ranks of the Blues and made 64 appearances for the club between 2005 and 2009, said: "I thought the atmosphere that our fans created was different class.

"I think the first half an hour Chester were on top and it was a bit like, 'where is this going?'

"But the fans stuck behind us and really lifted us and I felt that we gave a very good account of ourselves on that day and we were unfortunate not to win that game.

"I just think the atmosphere and the occasion is unique within football, certainly at this level. There are not too many games like that."