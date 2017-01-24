Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Rooney says he was happy to 'shut up' the Chester FC supporters who gave him derby grief - but disappointed his former club came back to grab a deserved 1-1 draw.

Rooney was making his first return to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium following his controversial summer transfer to bitter rivals Wrexham.

The 26-year-old initially rubbished rumours of a cross-border switch after he helped the Blues secure their Vanarama National League survival.

But within a month he had completed a move to Wrexham who he immediately dubbed a 'massive club' who 'are always at the right end of the table' .

Chester fans were further riled when Rooney left former team-mate Craig Mahon writhing in agony with a two-footed lunge in this season's first meeting of the bitter rivals.

It came as no surprise, then, that he came in for a rough ride from large sections of the home support in last weekend's reverse encounter.

That did not stop Rooney from opening the scoring in the 53rd minute.

But the Blues, backed by magnificent support from the stands, equalised seven minutes later through James Alabi's penalty.

And afterwards Rooney told our sister paper the Daily Post: "It was good to get on the scoresheet but I would have taken the three points before the game.

"It is always good to score, coming back here as well, but I am just disappointed we didn’t get the three points.

"It (the boos) was expected, but it is one of them, I can take stuff like that. At the end of the day it is football, I went to their rivals, so they are going to give me a bit of stick, but it is also good to put one in the back of the net and shut them up.

"When people are giving you stick you want to shut them up and the best way to do it is to put the ball in the back of the net.

"I thought I had a good game, I got plenty of the ball, but I would have rather had a quite game and taken the three points though."