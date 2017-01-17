Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The nerves are already jangling.

There is no doubt the draconian bubble match restrictions - and we'll have more on that in the morning, including an interview with the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner - have dampened enthusiasm for the derby on both sides of the border.

But do not tell me this does not remain a big match.

We'll be hearing plenty from Jon McCarthy and his players in the build-up to Saturday's Lookers Vauxhall Stadium showdown.

But Dean Keates has been speaking today about his first Chester FC v Wrexham clash as a manager.

The Dragons boss said: "It means a lot to the fans and all being well we can go there and put on a performance and get the result that makes our fans happy.

"I know what it is all about and what is needed to get victories in it, all being well we can go and get something.

"It is going to be entirely different (as manager). It is easy enough when you go into it as a player because you know what you are going to do, but I have got to go and pick the right tactics and the right team and all being well we can pull it off and get a result."

Wrexham could have another new signing in place before the weekend with Keates telling our sister paper the Daily Post about his latest target .

He said: "He is a young lad, he is coming in from a Premier League side and he has played in the Premier League. He is in the under-23s at the moment and this is the chance for him to come and get some experience of men's football, but like I said he has played in the Premier League.

"It is just a case that we are going to have a look at each other. I have seen him playing in the U23s, but we will see how it goes."

Like a new signing

It is doubtful Blues boss McCarthy will bolster his squad before the visit of the Dragons.

But there is no doubt that once Ross Killock is fit he will be like a new signing.

And Killock, who has endured rotten luck with injuries since rejoining Chester in the summer, has not ruled playing some part in Saturday's eagerly anticipated encounter.

Cash boost for the Trust

Good, non-related derby story, this.

Chester FC Community Trust is celebrating an award of £25,000 from The National League Trust.

The grant has enabled Chester FC Community Trust to develop Get Onside, an innovative education programme for primary schools in Chester and Cheshire West.

Get Onside uses the appeal of football to raise awareness of anti-social behaviour through a series of workshops to develop children’s understanding, encourage them to think about how anti-social behaviour impacts on communities, and how to access support.

As well as promoting responsibility, positive behaviour and building confidence, the six-week programme provides increased opportunities for physical activity and develops children’s football skills through professional coaching.

Following a successful pilot with Saughall All Saints Primary School, Get Onside is now being rolled out to more schools with Lache Primary School and Guilden Sutton Primary School the latest to access the free programme.

Jim Green, chief executive of Chester FC Community Trust, said: “We’re extremely grateful to The National League Trust for this award and excited about the impact Get Onside can have.

“Anti-social behaviour can be a real problem for our communities and ensuring children are aware of its impact from an early age can help them make the right choice and reduce anti-social behaviour.

“Get Onside combines this with structured football coaching sessions to develop children’s skills, increase their confidence and promote the value of physical activity.”

Susan O’Brien, project manager at The National Trust, added: “Chester have a great record of running innovative projects.

“Inspiring primary school children is one of our aims, and we are pleased to be able to support such an inspiring programme. It demonstrates the difference football can make on and off the field.”

Primary schools wishing to find out further details about Get Onside can email community@chesterfc.com or call 07512 355396.