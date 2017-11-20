Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wrexham have been charged by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) after a smoke bomb was let off in the away end during the recent cross-border derby clash with Chester FC .

After Shaun Pearson had scored what proved to be the decisive goal in the 1-0 win on November 8 at the Swansway Chester Stadium on 44 minutes, the smoke bomb was ignited.

And the FAW have now acted to land Wrexham with the charge, which adds to a list of offences that the club are being punished for.

Wrexham has been slapped with a fine after a smoke bomb, a bottle and a seat were thrown onto the pitch and fans entered the field of play during the club's National League clash at Tranmere Rovers.

The club was handed a handed a £1,650 fine by an FAW disciplinary panel hearing following the actions of fans during the match at Prenton Park on Saturday, September 23.

The FAW panel decided to hand out a £900 fine for a smoke bomb (£500 and the trigger of suspended sentence of £400 from Chester away last season), £500 for objects thrown onto the pitch and £250 for fans entering the field of play, something which followed a previous warning from an incident away at Maidenhead United.

The FAW statement said: “Wrexham AFC is hereby charged with the Disciplinary Offence as set out under FAW Rule 38.1.15, in that its supporter(s) allegedly had in their possession a firework, flare, smoke bomb or other pyrotechnic device and/or ignited or otherwise set off a firework, flare, smoke bomb or other pyrotechnic device during the National League match between Chester and Wrexham on 8 November 2017.”

The Dragons have moved to condemn the actions of the minority involved.

A club statement read: “Under FAW rules, the responsibility for the actions of supporters falls on their club, rather than taking action against individuals.

“We are now at a stage where further infringements of FAW rules will just result in similar charges and the hefty fines that automatically accompany them.

“After the Chester game, we were contacted by the mother of an 11-year-old who needed medical treatment at the match, after inhaling fumes from the smoke bomb.

"Just another example of the side effects of these actions, which are considered by some as ‘adding atmosphere’ but in reality have other consequences for both the club and fellow supporters.

“It is time for this behaviour to stop.”