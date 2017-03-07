Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wrexham AFC have had charges of failing to control their players after the draw with Chester FC in January dropped following Monday’s FAW Disciplinary Panel hearing.

The Dragons had been called to a disciplinary hearing following the altercation following the final whistle of the cross-border derby with the Blues on January 21.

But Dragons defender James Jennings awaits his fate after footage showed him strike Chester's Kane Richards during ugly scenes following the final whistle.

Tempers flared at the end of the 1-1 draw which led to both clubs being charged by the FA for failing to control their players, while Jennings was also charged for alleged violent conduct for his part in the fracas.

Wrexham were also charged after two smoke bombs were set off in the away end of the Deva Stadium.

Chester were recently exonerated by the FA for their part in the melee at the final whistle, and Wrexham too were found not guilty at Monday’s hearing.

Jennings, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to the charge against him of alleged violent conduct towards an opposing player. He offered mitigating circumstances, which the panel heard and questioned the player over his actions, and will make a decision on punishment in due course.