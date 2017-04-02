Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC goalkeeper Alex Lynch's sensational second-half save in the 1-0 victory at Torquay United was 'world class'.

That was the verdict of Torquay boss Kevin Nicholson after he watched the Blues number one somehow deny Jamie Reid when the game was goalless.

Reid looked certain to score from eight yards out but his volley was tipped on to the post by Lynch despite going the wrong way.

Our Chester reporter Dave Powell described it as a stop 'Manuel Neuer would have been proud of'.

And Nicholson was equally as complimentry.

He said: "It was a world class save. That’s what he’s paid to do. He did his job. I always talk about not being lucky in football but today felt like we were incredibly unlucky."

It was the perfect way for Lynch, who has been in excellent form for the Blues since signing in October, to bounce back after he was at fault for Barrow AFC's winner in midweek.

And Chester boss Jon McCarthy, speaking after the match, said: "Alex Lynch's moment is massive. What a save from him after Tuesday night. We back him again and he's gone and produced that moment."

Fifteen minutes later the Blues scored what proved to be the winner from teenage captain Sam Hughes.

But Nicholson felt his relegation-threatened side, who played more than an hour of the match with 10 men after Myles Anderson was sent off, deserved more.

He said: "I thought we were excellent. I thought in the second half particularly, they did everything I asked of them. They were outstanding, they had the better chances, played the better football.

"I said to the lads after, 'an unbelievable save from their goalkeeper, some questionable refereeing decisions and a lucky deflection are the only three things that have cost you today'.

"I'm incredibly proud of them and today was a day that they got nowhere near what they deserved. It might be us next week that gets that luck."

The defeat left Torquay fourth from bottom, one point from safety, and nine points adrift of Chester, whose third 1-0 away win on the spin sees them remain 13th.