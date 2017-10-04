Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The fact when that Woking ran out comfortable winners against Chester FC last night should not come as a surprise.

After all, they have now won their last seven league meetings with the Blues, and they are now 14 points and 18 places better off.

No, what was surprising was just how much Woking have improved since their previous visit to the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Back then both teams were looking precariously over their shoulder going into the final three games of the campaign.

Woking calmed their nerves, and heightened Chester's, with the unlikeliest of 3-2 victories , before drawing with York City and Dagenham & Redbridge to secure their survival.

Garry Hill's reward for keeping the Cards up was to be told his contract would not be renewed.

Hill, a proven non-league boss, was replaced by Anthony Limbrick who, despite an impressive track record in youth football, had never managed a senior side in his youth career.

It appeared an act of folly.

But fast forward five months and Woking find themselves third in the table and just one point off top spot after their excellent performance at the Deva.

The outcome may well have been different had Ryan Astles' second-half header trickled along the line and nestled in the net rather than rolling to safety.

But, ultimately, the better team won.

Organised, energetic, inventive and pacy, it was clear which side has really come on since that Easter Monday showdown.

Not that the Blues were that bad. They forced Nathan Baxter into the better saves and, until Andy Halls' inexplicable back pass gifted Jamie Philpot the Cards' killer second goal, they were very much in the contest.

But they were given a reality check by a Woking team whose average age was just 21.

However, the Cards should also give the Blues hope.

They, too, are operating with one of the smallest budgets in the Vanarama National League.

But Marcus Bignot is going to need time - and, in all likelihood, at some point backing.

He said after the match that his remit is to work with the players he has inherited.

That is a result of the club's show of faith in Jon McCarthy in the summer.

While the likes of Kingsley James, Paul Turnbull and Ross Hannah were welcomed as, and will prove to be, good signings, equally there is no escaping the fact that McCarthy's decision to go for 'quality over quantity' has left a lack of cover and options in certain areas of the field, especially if injuries bite.

Bignot, who cut a calm and composed figure after his first defeat as Blues boss, will no doubt already know this.

But, for the time being at least, it is his job to get results with a squad that is not his.

The hope is that, like in his first game in charge, he gets more out of the players than his predecessor did.

As, unlike Limbrick, whose line-up last night showed nine changes to the one that Hill named back in April, Bignot does not have the opportunity to start again.