The friendlies have come thick and fast for Chester FC these past two weeks.
Starting at Runcorn Town on Monday, July 10, the Blues have since taken on Flint Town United, Hyde United, Bala Town and Altrincham and now round off their midweek friendlies with a trip to Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Witton Albion.
Another strong line-up is expected from Blues boss Jon McCarthy ahead of Saturday's visit of League One side Walsall.
Kick-off this evening is at 7.30pm and we'll bring you all the action right here throughout the evening.
Key Events
Unlucky
Lloyd Marsh-Hughes skips his marker and looks to pull the trigger but effort is blocked.
Headed over
Will Jones nods over with a free header from a right wing cross. 48 mins.
Second half kicks off
A new Blues line up for the second half.
Trialist, Trialist, Jones, Trialist, Waters, Trialist, Trialist, Hellawell, Marsh-Hughes, Brown.
HT: Witton Albion 0 Chester 1
Akintunde goal separates the sides.
Saved
38 mins: Evans in space on the Witton right checks back on the full back and fires low at Trialist in Chester goal.
Well held
Nice Blues move there ends with Bell laying off Davies who rifles a fine effort goalwards which is held by Hare.
Cleared
Blues corner is cleared by Witton.
Corner
Great turn from Bell and he looks to cross for Davies but Trialist clears for home side.
Just wide
Dawson whips it wide from 25 yards.
Chester sub
The Blues are changing their trialist keepers over. Injury.
Chester free kick
Haywood clatters through Davies as he was breaking through. 25 yards angled effort
Saved
Akintunde wriggles free on the edge of the area but can only fire at Hare’s feet from an angle. 29 mins
Close
Good run from Dawson sees him clip cross in to Shaw but he can’t quite get a foot to it and Hare gathers.
Charged down
Ryan free kick blocked by the Blues defence.
Should have scored
Akintunde played through by superb pass from Shaw but fires at Hare one on one. 21 mins.
Off the post!
Evans breaks on the wing for Witton and slides ball in to Trialist who cannons effort off the post from 12 yards.
No way through
Bell receives ball on left and find Davies but he can’t get his shot away after breaking into area.
Let off
Witton’s Micah Evans looks like he’s hauled down after jinking into box but flagged for offside.
Good tackle
James Jones recovers to produce superb last ditch tackle to deny Newby.
Close
Haywood crosses for Newby whose powerful header flies inches wide.
Early lead
Ball forward finds Akintunde on the edge of the area who brings the ball under control, finds some room and fires beyond Hare in the Witton goal.
GOAL! Witton 0 Chester 1
James Akintunde - 3mins
Kick off
We’re underway at Wincham Park.
Hannah update
Warming up
Chester line-ups
First half: Trialist, Trialist, Jones, Trialist, Trialist, Shaw, Joyce, Dawson, Davies, Bell, Akintunde.
Second half: Trialist, Trialist, Jones, Trialist, Waters, Trialist, Trialist, Hellawell, Marsh-Hughes, Brown.
Team news
Limited first teamers tonight and plenty of trialists. Tom Shaw playing, though.
Nice evening
Last time out
The Blues weren’t at the races on Tuesday evening as they were comprehensively outplayed by Northern Premier League side Altrincham.
Liam Davies and a Lucas Dawson penalty accounted for the Chester goals but strikes from Tom Peers, Jerome Wright and Josh Amis earned the Robins a thoroughly deserved success at Moss Lane.
HERE is how the game panned out.
We met last season - TWICE!
Witton and Chester met twice last season after being drawn against each other in the FA Trophy first round.
The first encounter ended with the Blues scraping a 1-1 draw at Wincham Park. Jordan Chapell handed Chester a 36th minute lead before Bradley Bauress levelled matters midway through the second half before Kane Richards was shown a red card late on.
The replay was action packed as Chester eventually prevailed 2-1.
James Alabi’s penalty and a last-gasp winner from Elliott Durrell sealed the win for the Blues in a game dominated by a host of crazy refereeing decisions.
Witton took the lead after they were awarded a penalty after just six seconds, with Bauress converting after Lynch had saved.
But it was referee Joseph Johnson who took centre stage, first sending off Tolani Omotola at the end of the first half, Chester’s Blaine Hudson in the second and Matthew Devine late on, sending Witton down to nine men.
BBC Radio Merseyside’s Neil Turner coined it “the footballing equivalent of an episode of Fawlty Towers.”