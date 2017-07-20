The friendlies have come thick and fast for Chester FC these past two weeks.

Starting at Runcorn Town on Monday, July 10, the Blues have since taken on Flint Town United, Hyde United, Bala Town and Altrincham and now round off their midweek friendlies with a trip to Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Witton Albion.

Another strong line-up is expected from Blues boss Jon McCarthy ahead of Saturday's visit of League One side Walsall.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.30pm and we'll bring you all the action right here throughout the evening.