Chester FC winger Jordan Chapell has agreed a new one-year deal with the club.

Chapell, 25, made 24 appearances for the Blues during the past season, starting 11 times and scoring twice, but missed the latter part of the campaign through injury.

But the former Sheffield United and Torquay United man, who signed for the Blues in the summer of 2015 from the Gulls, is close to full fitness once again and will be donning the blue and white stripes for the 2017/18 Vanarama National League campaign.

Chester boss Jon McCarthy has wasted no time in shaping his squad for next season and Chapell joins Ryan Astles, Tom Shaw, James Akintunde, Craig Mahon and new signing Harry White in pledging their future to the club.

Youth team players Nathan Brown, James Jones and Tom Crawford have all agreed professional deals for the forthcoming campaign.

Chester released six players on Monday with Elliott Durrell, Johnny Hunt, Blaine Hudson, Kane Richards, Ross Killock and Kieran Evans all being told their futures lie away from the Deva Stadium.