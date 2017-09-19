Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The verdict is in...

And the majority of the readers who took part in our poll want Marcus Bignot to become the new boss of Chester FC .

Yesterday we asked Blues supporters to vote for who they wanted to become the club's next manager.

We gave you 10 candidates, all of whom have linked with the vacant hotseat, as well as an 'other' category, just in case the appointment comes from the leftfield.

We had nearly 1,000 responses - with 32% plumping for former Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town boss Bignot.

But he was pushed extremely close by Chester City legend Graham Barrow (30%) - with another vastly experienced manager, Richard Money (15%), coming in third.

You can view the full results from the poll below.

But you will not have wait long to find out exactly who the Blues will appoint to replace Jon McCarthy.

Chief executive Mark Maguire and members of the club's board have interviewed eight candidates over the past two days (Monday, Tuesday).

And they could name their preferred choice as early as tomorrow (Wednesday).

Here's how you voted

Marcus Bignot 32%

Graham Barrow 30%

Richard Money 15%

Kevin Davies/Ronnie Moore/Neil Redfearn 4%

Steve Watson/Other 3%

Dermot Drummy/Paul Carden 2%

Kevin Nicholson 1%