Chester FC winger Craig Mahon is closing in a return to full training.

Mahon has missed the last four matches, initially through illness and then through a niggling injury, after starting the previous 17.

But the reborn Blues' current longest serving player could soon be back in action.

Chester manager Jon McCarthy, speaking yesterday morning, said: "Craig is stepping up his training so there's a good chance he'll be available soon.

"He'll run today (Thursday) without us and then he may be able to train with us for the next two days.

"It's how he reacts to the training, and how he feels on Friday morning, and if he feels fine, he will train with us for the next couple of days."

Jordan Chapell has started the past four games in Mahon's absence and followed his goal in the 2-0 home win over Aldershot Town with a man-of-the-match performance in the 3-2 Boxing Day defeat at Solihull Moors.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

And, ahead of the return clash at home to the Moors on New Year's Day (3pm), McCarthy said: "Jordan is showing everybody what we know he's got.

"He needs the confidence to go with all his physical attributes; his pace, his running power, his ability to go past people, and his ability to score goals.

"There's another really promising sign."

With Kane Richards and Elliott Durrell having also operated out wide, the Blues will have a wealth of options when Mahon returns.

And McCarthy said: "If they (attacking players) are all in top form, it gives me a situation that will make me more attacking, and make me go in that vein.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"And, if we are to achieve something really special here, that may be the way we have to go, because you have to win more games.

"But there's still a certain amount of points we need before you could release and let go with that.

"We're not quite at that point, so we're still with that quite pragmatic style that I've had and that has served us so well, being solid and organised.

"But there could come a point, when we're safe, we could say, 'let's see what we can achieve'."