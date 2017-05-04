Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blacon Youth have overcome a mammoth fixture pile-up to be crowned Chester & Wirral Football League Queensferry Sports Premier Division champions.

Rewind five weeks ago and quadruple-chasing Blacon were facing a stamina-sapping run of matches that would make Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's current complaints seem insignificant.

But the Cairns Crescent outfit, managed by Matthew Mackin and Jordan Sharp, have battled through the daunting schedule to take the title as well as qualify for three cup finals.

Blacon claimed the championship crown on Wednesday night when they came from behind to win 6-1 at home to Ellesmere Port thanks to yet another hat-trick from the prolific Sam Henry, further strikes from Tom George and Daniel Davies, and an own goal.

It was the unstoppable side's 15th straight victory in all competitions - one of which was a walkover - after they lost 2-1 at Birkenhead Town, the team they have pipped to the title on goal difference, on February 18.

But what makes Blacon's winning run all the more impressive is the fact that 12 of those victories have come in the last 34 days since April 1.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

That works out as a game less than every three days for an amateur team for whom a number of players also play in the Chester & District Sunday League.

Blacon will now turn their attentions to their Roodee Web Designs Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy and CWFL Dee 106.3 League Cup finals against Franklyn's on Saturday (May 6, at Vauxhall Motors) and on Saturday week (May 13, at Chester FC) respectively.

And, to round off what is already a season to remember, they will then take on Upton AA in the Chester & District FA C&C Catering Equipment Limited Senior Cup final on Tuesday week (May 16, at Chester FC).

It is all a far cry from the start of the campaign when Mackin, who is the older brother of ex-Chester FC midfielder Levi, and Sharp were asked to take over the Blacon hotseat by club stalwart Nicky Jones.

Back then the side were near the bottom and struggling to field a team.

But, with Mackin and Sharp calling on players from the all-conquering Blacon Thistle side that disbanded in the summer, bringing in quality additions like ex-Chester City striker Lloyd Ellams, and promoting talented teenagers from within, they have turned their season around in spectacular fashion.

More than 200 supporters watched Blacon's championship-sealing win over Ellesmere Port.

And player/co-manager Mackin said: "I've not been involved in anything like these past two months in my time in football. It feels like we've been playing a game everyday!

"We knew we had a good team, and we knew Blacon Thistle had been on good runs before, but it was a long shot to catch Birkenhead, and with each game the pressure grew.

"But we've got over the line and the feeling is just pure relief.

"The pressure was on us on Wednesday. We had a big crowd, and they (Ellesmere Port) went in front, but the lads did brilliantly, and they deserve all the credit they get.

"We've got the momentum now, and we want to carry it into the three cup finals, and give more back to the Blacon community, who have really got behind us."