Discussions over whether Chester FC and Wrexham AFC derby clashes will be ‘bubble’ matches next season are yet to take place, although talks are set for the near future.

Since 2013, matches between the two cross-border rivals have been subject to ‘bubble’ restrictions, where away fans can only attend by travelling via coach under police escort to and from the ground.

The restricitions imposed by both Cheshire Constabulary and North Wales Police, designed to reduce the chance of trouble between the two sets of fans, have been met with widespread criticism from both supporters groups as well as Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, Arfon Jones.

The Chronicle, too, have been vocal in their criticism of the restrictions and there were suggestions from the authorities at the end of last season that restrictions on the 2017/18 clashes between the Blues and the Dragons would be reviewed with a move towards something like normality.

Chester are scheduled to host Wrexham on Saturday, November 1 in the National League before visiting the Racecourse on Saturday, March 10.

Cheshire Constabulary confirmed to the Chronicle earlier this week that no joint planning meetings between the relevant police forces and football clubs had yet taken place, although the wheels are expected to be put in motion in the coming days and weeks.