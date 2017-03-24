Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was not a yellow tie in sight and it’s doubtful you would have seen them scrolling across the bottom of the screen on Sky Sports News.

But there were a lot of deals done on transfer deadline day for clubs in the Vanarama National League.

Chester FC , of course, did their business early, bringing in former Tranmere Rovers midfielder, and brother of Everton starlet, Liam Davies .

But for many of their non-league top-flight rivals it went to the wire.

Bromley , the team that Chester will look to return to winning ways against on Saturday, were one such example.

They sneaked in the signing of 20-year-old striker Shane McLoughlin on loan from Ipswich Town.

He is set to make his debut against Jon McCarthy’s men.

There was a blow for the Blues’ cross-border neighbours Wrexham , who lost star centre-back Curtis Tilt to new league leaders Forest Green Rovers .

Dragons boss Dean Keates explained: “Having spoken with Curtis and his advisors, it doesn’t seem that he will staying with us next season anyway.

“Financially we save on wages for a few months, which we can put towards next season’s budget.

“In addition, it is an opportunity for Olly Marx to play a number of games in the coming weeks, ready for next season.”

Forest Green face a massive match on Saturday at previous pacesetters Lincoln City , who bolstered their ranks by re-signing winger Harry Anderson on loan from Peterborough United.

With the title and play-off race so open, it was not surprising that most of the teams vying it out at the top made new additions.

Tranmere Rovers swooped for Wolves striker Aaron Collins, using part of the £30,000 raised through February’s crowdfunding scheme, after completing the capture of Portuguese winger Erico Sousa.

Aldershot Town signed Scotland Under-21 international Dominic Hyam on loan from Reading, former Australia U20 and U23 forward Peter Skapetis joined Dover Athletic , and Gateshead did deals for Hartlepool United midfielder Kieran Green and Sheffield United frontman Jake Wright.

But, with Chester not safe yet after a downturn in form, what did the sides at the bottom of the table do?

Well, Guiseley raided Leeds United for defender Michael Taylor and midfielder Alex Purver, while basement boys Southport brought in full-back Spencer Myers on loan from Fleetwood Town and Skelmersdale United goalkeeper Chris Cheetham.

Sutton United were also busy, re-signing Guyana international midfielder Chris Nurse, and York City sealed a loan deal for Notts County’s former England U21 international keeper Scott Loach.