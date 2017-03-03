Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Micky Mellon may not know all about Chester FC or any of his Tranmere Rovers side's Vanarama National League rivals.

But the Rovers boss realises just how important tonight's derby clash at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium is (7.45pm kick-off).

Mellon insists he is not being disrespectful when he admits to not knowing the ins and outs of the Blues or the other teams in the non-league flight.

Instead it is because he is fully focused on restoring Tranmere to the Football League at the second time of asking.

Mellon is making a pretty good fist of that.

He has won 12 and drawn three of his 18 league matches in charge since taking over the Prenton Park reins five months ago.

And should Rovers make it three straight wins in this evening's BT Sport live showdown then they would move up to second and within two points of leaders Lincoln City.

But he knows enough not to underestimate a Chester side that, while not in great form, showed in November's reverse encounter that they are a force to be reckoned with on their day.

Mellon said: "It should be a good atmosphere under the lights, the TV cameras are there, it's an important time of the season, so it all points towards being a good occasion.



"It's a local derby, form goes out of the window, so it is important that we are well prepared, which we are, that we know the threats we are going to face and the environment we expect to be going into, and that we know the importance of getting a result.



"These games are what it's all about and I believe it'll be close to being a full house. That's great for teams at this level to be able to do that and we're really looking forward to it.

"It's an easy game to be motivated for because it's a local derby and we know how much it means to everybody to get the result.

"Jon McCarthy has done a very good job but I'll be honest with you, and it's not a lack of knowledge, but I don't know very much about other clubs because there is such a big job to do here, so you pretty much concentrate on your own.

"But looking form the outside, to get Chester to mid-table, he (McCarthy) deserves a lot of credit for that.

"I'm not showing a lack of respect to anyone, it's just I have to concentrate on Tranerme, as it takes up all of your focus.

"We know we're going to be in for a difficult game, no doubt that, but I guarantee Chester will find it difficult as well."