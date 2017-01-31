Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well, there is a simple answer to that question...

Absolutely nothing.

But it will not be until the clock strikes 11pm tonight that Jon McCarthy will know if has got his way.

The Chester FC manager made his intentions clear at the start of the transfer window .

His aim was to re-sign Ryan Lloyd and Theo Vassell on loan and keep his squad together.

So far, so good.

In fact, it's been better than that, with McCarthy last night snapping up winger Danny O'Brien on loan from Wigan Athletic .

But the Blues boss and supporters will not be able to rest easy until the window slams shut an hour before midnight.

It has been well documented that Championship and Premier League outfits have been taking a very close look at defender Sam Hughes.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

And the fantastic form of top-scorer James Alabi, who has hit 10 goals in his last 13 appearances, has also attracted the attention of Football League clubs.

Little wonder, then, McCarthy's stance has not changed throughout January.

"Let me keep what I've got," said McCarthy after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Dover Athletic .

"That's what we've had all season and it's led to a very good season so far.

"And we want to continue that."