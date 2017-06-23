Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC chief executive Mark Maguire has given his reaction to the club's initial season ticket sales.

The Blues announced on Monday that they had broken through the 500-barrier just 15 days after season tickets were made available to buy.

Business has continued to be brisk this week ahead of this Sunday's (June 25) deadline for existing season ticket holders to reserve their seat - and next Friday's (June 30) deadline for supporters wanting to take advantage of discounted early bird prices.

Maguire said: "It has been really positive so far, which has been encouraging.

"We needed to let our actions speak for themselves this summer and bring back some positivity and we feel we have made strides in that respect, although there is always more to do.

"We wanted to make sure we brought in some quality this summer and move the football club on and it has been especially encouraging to see that we have had so many new season ticket holders on top of those fans who have renewed. Around 10% of what we have done so far in terms of season ticket sales have been new."

(Photo: ChesterFC.com)

The mood among the club's fan base was low at the end of the season after Jon McCarthy's men suffered a collapse in form in the second half of the campaign.

But spirits have been lifted by the Chester manager's transfer business so far this summer.

Boosted by the £130,000 the club will initially receive for Sam Hughes' transfer to former Premier League champions Leicester City , Blues boss McCarthy has made eight signings, including the return of fan favourites Ross Hannah and Kingsley James.

And Maguire continued: "We've had positive results so far this summer, with the likes of Sam Hughes departing for a dream move to Leicester City, and we have ensured that we protected the club at every turn.

"We have also been working hard on the commercial side of things, some of which we are hoping to announce in the next couple of weeks.

"I came into the club last July and I do think we have made progress. I couldn't wait for the season to finish to be honest as I wanted a good run at making things happen this summer and implementing some new things, and we have made significant headway in that respect.

"The aim is and has always been to continue to close the gap on those clubs at the top end, and the manager has done superbly this summer in terms of the players he has brought in, and we have tried to back him as much as we possibly can to make sure we are competitive in this division.

"The atmosphere and the whole vibe around the place is really good at the moment and it feels as if we are in a good place.

"But we can’t rest on our laurels and the hard work can't stop if we are to achieve our ambitions which, ultimately, are to to get this club back where it belongs and into the Football League."

Chester sold just over 1,000 season tickets last season and the club remain hopeful of beating that mark this time around.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Early bird season tickets equate to six free games for adults and concessions - and 13 for 12-18 year olds.

After next Friday (June 30), season tickets will go on sale at full price.

The ticket office at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium will be open from 10am-4pm this Sunday (June 25) - the last day for existing season ticket holders to reserve their seat - and 10am-4pm Monday-Friday throughout the summer.

Supporters under 12 will receive a FREE season ticket if they are accompanied by a full-paying adult.

Early bird season ticket prices (until June 30)

Harry McNally Terrace: Adults £255, concessions (including 19-21 year olds) £170, 12-18 year olds £50, U12s with full paying adult FREE.



The Maxiflow Stand and Swettenham Chemist's Community Stand: Adults £306, concessions £204, 19-21 year olds £170, 12-18 year olds £50, U12s with full paying adult FREE.

General sale season ticket prices (from July 3)

Harry McNally Terrace: Adults £285; concessions (including 19-21 year olds) £190, 12-18 year olds £57, U12s with full paying adult FREE.

The Maxiflow Stand and Swettenham Chemist's Community Stand: Adults £342, concessions £228, 19-21-year-olds £190, 12-18 year olds £57, U12s with full paying adult FREE.