Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mark Maguire says there won’t be any lack of ambition from Chester FC next season.

The Blues finished their 2016/17 Vanarama National League campaign in miserable fashion almost a fortnight ago, ending the season in 19th place after an abysmal run of form post Christmas.

The way the season ended caused plenty of concern among some supporters as to what next season may hold, but Chester chief executive Maguire is adamant that this summer will give Blues fans cause for optimism once again.

“With about five games to go we wanted the season to finish in all honesty as we had already identified what needed to be done and how we had to go about things for next season,” said Maguire.

“We have already made some adjustments and taken decisive action and we have been working hard to ensure we get our business done early and also ensure that we give supporters reason for optimism next season and show that we do have ambition as a football club. Hopefully the coming weeks will demonstrate that.”

With Chester boss Jon McCarthy hoping to have a bigger budget to work with next season, Maguire knows that potential fees for likely departees Sam Hughes and James Alabi are paramount to achieving that goal.

Both offered new contracts by Chester, Hughes, a target for a host of Premier League and Championship sides, and Alabi, courted by Football League and National League teams, could have their values set via a tribunal, with the club hoping to recoup in the region of £150,000 for defender Hughes and in excess of £10,000 for striker Alabi.

Swansea City, Crystal Palace, Derby County, Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday are all teams in the hunt for Hughes, while Alabi has attracted interest from, among others, National League rivals Dagenham & Redbridge.

And Maguire says that the situation regarding both players is gaining momentum.

“That is something that is gathering speed,” he said. “There are clubs interested and we have had some dialogue, but it now comes down to the individual decisions of James and Sam and where they see their futures.

“We want to give Jon an increased budget for next season and that will come about by getting a good deal for these players, whether it goes to a tribunal or not.

“What we will do is be sensible, though. We will be working on the worst case scenario if the situation carries on well into the summer as it is vital that we are prudent with regards to our finances.”

Maguire revealed that the club were hopeful of announcing their season ticket details for the 2017/18 National League season in the next week.