Alex Lynch says that the feelgood factor returned among Chester FC players in the dressing room on Saturday after the Blues clinched a much-needed 1-0 success at Bromley.

Elliott Durrell struck two minutes from the end of a clash that suffered as a result of a swirling wind and dry, bobbly pitch, to seal a valuable three points for Blues boss Jon McCarthy's side, a result that should see them safe in the National League for another season.

Lynch hailed the heart and character of the Blues players after the win, with the 21-year-old, who left for Bromley from his Holyhead home at 5.15am on Saturday morning, producing a string of good saves including a stunning one-handed tip to deny Louis Dennis.

"It was a big three points and we needed that for each other," said Lynch. "Obviously form hasn't been good lately and we could have come here and made excuses and got rolled over again.

"It was an early start and the conditions weren't great but the lads showed loads of character, heart and desire to get the three points.

"We just showed loads of heart and that was a really good win."

"It was a weird one, it was windy, the pitch was dry and the sun was in your eyes, but you have to play in all conditions and just get on with it and show what you are about."

Chester, who host Barrow on Tuesday night (7.45pm), had lost seven of their previous eight games heading into the weekend trip to Hayes Lane and had fallen to within seven points of the drop zone.

But Durrell's strike ended the miserable run and Lynch was delighted to see the return of the feelgood factor in the dressing room after the match.

He said: "It was a good feeling. I remember thinking the other day that I missed that feeling of everyone coming in and high-fiving each other and slapping each other on the back. We haven't picked up too many points of late but we have stopped the end of the bad run now and we are back on track and hopefully we can kick on for the rest of the season now."

"I think we can now look at each other and we know what we are made of. We can play against Barrow with a bit of freedom."