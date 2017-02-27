The video will start in 8 Cancel

It was worth the wait!

Evan Horwood had gone 101 league games, including 15 for Chester FC, since scoring his last goal.

But you would never have guessed by the way Horwood exquisitely lofted the ball over Southport goalkeeper Magnus Norman to earn the Blues a vital 1-0 victory at Haig Avenue.

His first goal for the club - and his first in league football since November 2012 - ensured Chester ended their four-match losing run in what was the club's 300th league game since reforming.

But, as the highlights of the match show (skip to 11:00 on the YouTube clip above), it was certainly a hard-fought win.

Enjoy!