It's been a momentous day.

Marcus Bignot has been named as Chester FC's fourth manager following the club's reformation in 2010.

Our Blues reporter Dave Powell was down at the Swansway Chester Stadium for Bignot's unveiling.

And, when he returned to the office, he gave his thoughts on the appointment, the future of Tom Shaw, and much more.