The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You've got to take your hat off to the Chester FC supporters who made the eight-hour round trek to Sutton United on Saturday to see their side suffer a shocking 5-2 loss.

And, when Jon McCarthy's men go over the video (nasty) this week, they should not only look back at the five - admittedly superbly taken - goals they conceded at Gander Green Lane.

But they should also look at the response from the travelling blue and white army to the consolation strikes James Alabi scored toward the end of what was a truly forgettable match.

You would never have thought the Blues were 5-0 down and on their way to a 15th defeat in their last 20 league games.

Skip to 22:02 on the YouTube clip above to see for yourself.

And, if you're brave enough, rewind back to 20:50. It doesn't make for pleasant viewing.