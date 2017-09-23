Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot hailed the home supporters as he claimed victory in his first match in charge and ended a nine-month wait for a home win.

Goals from Ryan Astles and a Ross Hannah penalty secured maximum points for Bignot's side in a 2-0 home success over Maidenhead United at the Swansway Chester Stadium and the final whistle was met with a standing ovation.

A fine team performance, with notable contributions from James Akintunde and Lathaniel Rowe-Turner, bagged Bignot a debut victory and he was quick to pay tribute to the home faithful.

"The right here, right now is about results and I would have taken a win today off someones backside going in, but to have the performance to go with the performance - absolutely delighted," said Bignot.

"The man of the match for me was the supporters as they have had to go through a lot. They could see hard hard work and endeavour. I am delighted, I think it was an all round performance and more than a 2-0 scoreline if I am honest. I'm delighted for the football club and the supporters.

"The one thing you will get from us is we will be positive. It won't be any different if we are home or away.

"One game, three points, great. Let's get on to the next one.

"For me they are only going to get better. Imagine what they have taken on in one training session, then imagine after half-a-dozen games, a dozen games, half a season, a season, three or four years - that's the plan."

Chester are back in action next Saturday when they travel to Eastleigh (3pm).