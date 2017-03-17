Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Dawson is hoping that he can be as successful at Chester FC as his friend Ben Heneghan was.

Midfielder Dawson signed for the Blues earlier this month after a successful trial spell and made an impressive debut off the bench in the 3-2 loss to Tranmere a fortnight ago.

Dawson is good friends with former Blues defender Heneghan, whose success at Chester earned him a move to Scottish side Motherwell last summer, after the two came through the ranks at Stoke City together, along with current Blues striker James Alabi,

And Dawson, who spent last season with AFC Telford United in the National League North, is hoping that he too can impress in his time wearing blue and white.

"He is one of my good friends and I speak to him quite often and he nothing bad to say about the club," said Dawson, who turned out briefly for Carlisle United in the Football League.

"He just told me how it helped him with his career, and obviously he's moved forward with his and it has been a good stepping stone.

"I can't say that will happen with me, if it does, great. He has sais a lot of good things about the club and how it is run so we will see what happens.

"There isn't a great difference. From Telford to here is a massive step up and everything is done professionally, the club wants to go places and everything is done right."

Dawson spent some time out of the game after opting to leave Telford last summer but hopes that he can prove himself between now and the end of the season and earn an extended stay.

And the 23-year-old says he had no qualms about coming to the Blues and praised the part-time club's professional approach.

"There are quite a lot of people doing it nowadays and you have got to drop down to get back up, so it's not a problem," said Dawson.

"It's been good, the lads have been great and training has been great. His (McCarthy's) sessions have been top drawer and he pushes us every day and just wants to push the club forward."