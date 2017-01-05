Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The transfer window may only be five days old but already we are beginning to see Jon McCarthy's fears potentially being realised.

It makes it absolutely no easier, but it's the price of success, I suppose; clubs in higher leagues, or more gallingly, smaller clubs with cash to spend chasing players who have served McCarthy and Chester FC so well this season.

Little wonder, then, the future of Sam Hughes, Ryan Lloyd et al was high on the agenda when our Blues reporter Dave Powell, Mike Fuller and my good self sat down for our weekly Facebook Live chat.

Don't worry, we actually talked about the football, too, with the trip to Braintree Town less than 48 hours away now.

You can watch our chat in full below - and, once your done, why not give our Chester FC Facebook page a like.

Mike Fuller is joined by Dave Powell and Paul Wheelock to discuss the latest Blues news