New Chester FC left back Jordan Gough needed little convincing to link up with former manager Marcus Bignot once again.

The 27-year-old made an impressive debut for the Blues in last-gasp 3-2 win over Barrow on Tuesday night having arrived at the club from National League North side AFC Telford United on Monday.

His move to Chester marks the second time that he has worked under Bignot after being a key part of his Solihull Moors side that won the National League North title in 2016.

“I jumped at the chance to work with him again,” said Gough.

“He is tactically spot on. He knows everything about every opposition player, he knows their set pieces and their routines and gives us plenty of detail. He is full on.

“It has been a busy week getting it all sorted.

“I’m not used to full-time training but it was heading that way at Telford but it has been nice and I think after a couple of weeks I’ll be fine and get better and better each game.”

While Gough was delighted to be on the winning side for his debut, he admits that it was more difficult than it should have been after Chester surrendered a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half to go in 2-2 at the break before Lucas Dawson bagged the winner in the 94th minute.

“We made hard work of it,” said Gough.

“It was a great way to win and showed our character to come back. The team talk at half time summed it up perfectly – work hard and stay in the game, mainly.”

“We dominated the first 40 minutes of the game but the last five minutes I think we got a bit complacent and probably the half-time whistle saved us.

“But we regrouped and went on to win the game.”

Gough’s performance should see him retain his place in the side for the trip to Maidstone United on Saturday (3pm) on a 3G pitch at the Gallagher Stadium – a surface the defender says can be an issue if care isn’t taken.

“It takes a bit of getting used to but if you keep the ball on the floor then you have a really good day on them,” he said.

“The ball doesn’t move correctly like it does on the grass and you have to be careful, especially defensively.”