Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy was proud of his side's performance in a 3-2 defeat to Tranmere Rovers that was ultimately overshadowed by the tragic passing of one of the club's fans.

The Blues conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes of normal time to lose a thrilling match they had led through top-scorer James Alabi's early penalty and another memorable derby strike from Ryan Astles.

But the result paled into insignificance when it was confirmed that Chester supporter Garry Allen had lost his life after falling ill on the Harry McNally Terrace before the game.

McCarthy was speaking to the media before the club released the devastating news.

But he made sure he started his post-match press conference by sending his thoughts to Mr Allen's family before delivering his assessment on the encounter.

McCarthy said: "We played our role. It does hurt and when I watch the video I think there will be things we could have done better.

"But I could not question our work rate or attitude - and there was some quality in there.

"I am realistic and can accept that Tranmere, in terms of dominance of the ball and possession, will feel they deserved to win the game.

"But we can match them in certain respects, in terms of enthusiasm and endeavour, and that's what we did, and as I say, there was some quality in there, too.

"I am very proud of their performance and I feel for my players. I'd have loved to have had a really famous night and when Astles scored the goal we were not far off achieving that. So to come away with nothing really does feel cruel.

"That's the strength of Tranmere but we've proved we're no soft touch, we've not rolled over again, and they've had to work very hard for what they've got.

"We'll get there, we've got a bit of work to do, but we'll get there."

Title-challenged Tranmere were incensed when referee Antony Coggins awarded the Blues a second-minute spot-kick, which Alabi converted, despite the fact that Ritchie Sutton's foul on Evan Horwood took place outside of the box.

But McCarthy, with every justification, felt Sutton should have been sent off given he was the last man.

Rovers also benefited from Coggins' leniency when he failed to punish Jay Harris' elbow to the face of Kane Richards in the first half.

Former Chester City midfielder Harris went on to bring Tranmere level before eventually being booked for a poor challenge on Elliott Durrell.

McCarthy said: "People were telling me it (the penalty) was outside of the box but I just had no idea at the pace that it happened.

"Michael Jackson (Rovers assistant manager) was telling me it was outside of the box and hammering the fourth official but, just because it's outside of the box, it's still a red card.

"So maybe that’s actually gone against us, maybe we’d have dominated the game and picked up the points.

"When the bigger teams come, they are on at the officials all the time. I'm happy to stand my corner, when they start intimidating referees, and there was a lot of that at half-time by their people to a young referee.

"I know why it's done as it leads to them getting an over fair share of the 50-50 decisions.

"There’s no blame on the officials but maybe there should be some sort of assessor who can just say no to that."