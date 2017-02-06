Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two days after, it still gets no easier to take.

But there was plenty to admire about Chester FC 's performance in their devastating 3-2 defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge .

Not least Liam Roberts' first-half penalty stop from Oliver Hawkins - and he went agonisingly close to saving another - and fine finishes from Luke George and Tom Shaw.

All of which you can see here with BT Sport's highlights of this weekend's fixtures in the Vanarama National League.

Jon McCarthy reaction to Dagenham defeat